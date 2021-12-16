A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker with the 927th Air Refueling Wing, Florida refuels a U.S. Air Force F-35 Lighting II with the 33rd Fighter Wing, Florida. The F-35 is the Air Force’s fifth generation fighter. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Emery)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2021 17:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826311
|VIRIN:
|211216-F-UV276-459
|Filename:
|DOD_108737899
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Refueling F-35s over Florida, by SrA Tiffany Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
