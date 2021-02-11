Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Kyle Feige sends holiday greetings from deployment
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2021 09:53
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|826306
|VIRIN:
|211102-N-HV010-699
|Filename:
|DOD_108737851
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|GULF OF ADEN
|Hometown:
|NEWTON GROVE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Kyle Feige's Holiday Shoutout, by PO3 Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT