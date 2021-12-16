Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Grand Shield Highlights

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    12.16.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The #GrandSlamWing demonstrated their readiness during Exercise Grand Shield 22-2, which tested operational capabilities - bolstering the base's Warfighter Culture.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.18.2021 05:22
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 826302
    VIRIN: 211216-F-FN051-1001
    Filename: DOD_108737820
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Grand Shield Highlights, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Qatar
    Exercise
    Training
    AUAB
    Warfighter Culture

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT