22MEU conducts Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations (NEO)

U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conducted Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations training during Amphibious Ready Group/ MEU Exercise (AMX) aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, from Dec. 12-15, 2021. AMX is the second at-sea period in a MEU's Predeployment Training Program; it aims to build and strengthen relationships, and improve combat effectiveness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mason Roy and Cpl. Armando Elizalde)
|12.12.2021
|12.17.2021 20:33
|Video Productions
|826291
|211212-M-TP103-2700
|DOD_108737710
|00:01:22
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|2
|2
