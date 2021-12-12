22MEU conducts Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations (NEO)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conducted Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations training during Amphibious Ready Group/ MEU Exercise (AMX) aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, from Dec. 12-15, 2021. AMX is the second at-sea period in a MEU's Predeployment Training Program; it aims to build and strengthen relationships, and improve combat effectiveness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mason Roy and Cpl. Armando Elizalde)