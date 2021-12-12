Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22MEU conducts Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations (NEO)

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2021

    Video by Cpl. Armando Elizalde and Sgt. Mason Roy

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conducted Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations training during Amphibious Ready Group/ MEU Exercise (AMX) aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, from Dec. 12-15, 2021. AMX is the second at-sea period in a MEU's Predeployment Training Program; it aims to build and strengthen relationships, and improve combat effectiveness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mason Roy and Cpl. Armando Elizalde)

    This work, 22MEU conducts Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations (NEO), by Cpl Armando Elizalde and Sgt Mason Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Navy
    Camp Lejeune
    Marines
    AMX
    usmcnews

