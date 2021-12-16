Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBPHH Modular Carbon Adsorption System Delivery

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 735th Air Mobility Squadron unload parts of a Granular Activated Carbon water filtration system are unloaded from a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 16, 2021.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 21:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826288
    VIRIN: 211216-F-JA727-0002
    Filename: DOD_108737667
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US

    This work, JBPHH Modular Carbon Adsorption System Delivery, by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    water
    JBPHH
    Oahu
    Air Force
    RedHill
    SafeWater

