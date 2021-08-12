AC-130J Ghostrider live fire training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The AC-130J Ghostrider gunship of the 17th Special Operations Squadron participated in live fire training over Melrose Air Force Range on Dec. 8, 2021. The AC-130J Ghostrider gunship is the newest aircraft platform introduced to the 27th Special Operations Wing. It specializes in air interdiction, close air support and armed reconnaissance. The introduction of this aircraft to the 27 SOW helps keep Cannon Air Force Base and Air Commandos at the forefront of innovation, lethality and the great power competition.