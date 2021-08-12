Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AC-130J Ghostrider live fire training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MELROSE AIR FORCE RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2021

    Video by Airman Christopher Storer 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    The AC-130J Ghostrider gunship of the 17th Special Operations Squadron participated in live fire training over Melrose Air Force Range on Dec. 8, 2021. The AC-130J Ghostrider gunship is the newest aircraft platform introduced to the 27th Special Operations Wing. It specializes in air interdiction, close air support and armed reconnaissance. The introduction of this aircraft to the 27 SOW helps keep Cannon Air Force Base and Air Commandos at the forefront of innovation, lethality and the great power competition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 17:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826283
    VIRIN: 211208-F-VK515-001
    Filename: DOD_108737568
    Length: 00:06:06
    Location: MELROSE AIR FORCE RANGE, NM, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AC-130J Ghostrider live fire training, by Amn Christopher Storer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    fun

    operations

    gun

    airplane

    wing

    power

    ops

    global

    new

    special

    strike

    17

    sos

    platform

    aircraft

    competition

    gunship

    gpc

    gun ship

    17th

    lethal

    great

    special operations wing

    spec ops

    lethality

    sow

    17th special operations squadron

    17 sos

    jakal

    seventeen

    funship

    TAGS

    air force special operations command
    afsoc
    aircraft
    air force
    ac-130j

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT