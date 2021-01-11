HH60-G Pave Hawk Helicopter Transport

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The last HH60-G Pave Hawk helicopter, tail number 356, is transported to the George W. Bush Airpark at Moody Air Force Base on Nov. 1, 2021. No. 356 has served for nearly 30 years at the 41st Rescue Squadron. (Video by U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli)