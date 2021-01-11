Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HH60-G Pave Hawk Helicopter Transport

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    The last HH60-G Pave Hawk helicopter, tail number 356, is transported to the George W. Bush Airpark at Moody Air Force Base on Nov. 1, 2021. No. 356 has served for nearly 30 years at the 41st Rescue Squadron. (Video by U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 16:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826279
    VIRIN: 211101-F-NU502-1001
    Filename: DOD_108737373
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HH60-G Pave Hawk Helicopter Transport, by A1C Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Moody AFB
    CSAR
    ACC
    retire
    23rd Wing
    347th RQG

