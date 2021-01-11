The last HH60-G Pave Hawk helicopter, tail number 356, is transported to the George W. Bush Airpark at Moody Air Force Base on Nov. 1, 2021. No. 356 has served for nearly 30 years at the 41st Rescue Squadron. (Video by U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2021 16:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826279
|VIRIN:
|211101-F-NU502-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108737373
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, HH60-G Pave Hawk Helicopter Transport, by A1C Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
