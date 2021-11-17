A commentary highlighting the lessons learned during my first TDY to Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, Nov. 15-17, 2021. The simulated deployment was designed for Moody Air Force Base to practice Lead-Wing concepts using contingency locations during Mosaic Tiger 22-1.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2021 14:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|826239
|VIRIN:
|211217-F-NU502-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108737023
|Length:
|00:04:40
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
