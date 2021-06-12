Kilo Company Gas Chamber

Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, prepare and perform chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) defense training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Dec. 06, 2021. Training for CBRN defense is an event in which recruits experience the exposure of gasses and learn how to properly use a gas mask. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)
|12.06.2021
|12.17.2021 14:06
|Package
|826233
|211206-M-GA002-1001
|DOD_108736953
|00:01:43
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|1
|1
