Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kilo Company Gas Chamber

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2021

    Video by Cpl. Godfrey Ampong 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, prepare and perform chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) defense training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Dec. 06, 2021. Training for CBRN defense is an event in which recruits experience the exposure of gasses and learn how to properly use a gas mask. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 14:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826233
    VIRIN: 211206-M-GA002-1001
    Filename: DOD_108736953
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Company Gas Chamber, by Cpl Godfrey Ampong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    Recruits
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Recruit Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT