    All American Presents from Paratroopers 2021

    UNITED STATES

    12.14.2021

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division participate in the All American Presents from Paratroopers on Dec. 14, 2021. Paratroopers who donated gifts to local children in the Fort Bragg area had their names entered into a raffle for a chance to earn foreign jump wings. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 13:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826218
    VIRIN: 211214-D-AR128-805
    Filename: DOD_108736771
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    82nd Airborne Division
    Christmas
    All the way
    A2P2

