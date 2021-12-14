All American Presents from Paratroopers 2021

Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division participate in the All American Presents from Paratroopers on Dec. 14, 2021. Paratroopers who donated gifts to local children in the Fort Bragg area had their names entered into a raffle for a chance to earn foreign jump wings. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)
