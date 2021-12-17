A Soldier For Life - Maj. Satomi Mack-Martin

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Satomi Mack-Martin, public affairs officer with the 3d Medical Command Deployment Support, describes her journey after serving 23 years in the Army Reserve.



"My civilian and military career have really benefited one another," states Maj. Mack-Martin.



After attending film school at USC School of Cinematic Arts in Los Angeles, Calif., she transitioned her Army Reserve career to working within public affairs.



"For me, with being in public affairs," she stated, "I've been able to bring a sense of storytelling to the products I've created here."



Mack-Martin previously deployed to Baghdad, Iraq, as a finance officer where she oversaw a $2.1 billion dollar budget.



"As a young soldier in Iraq, I used my platform to tell stories," she shares.



Mack-Martin states she hosted events in Saddam Hussein's palace theater to help soldiers forget where they were, and to transition their thoughts onto something positive.



Maj. Mack-Martin was previously enlisted as a combat medic before she commissioned as an officer from Winston-Salem State University and Wake Forest University ROTC program.



She was also a company commander of an Army Reserve drill sergeant unit for Bravo company, 2/413th Regiment, 2nd Bridge, 95th Division in Los Alamitos, Calif.



"I'm grateful for this career. I'm grateful for wearing this uniform, and the boots," says Maj. Mack-Martin. "I am and forever will be, a soldier for life."