Lt. Col. Leron Lane, commanding officer, Headquarters and Support Battalion, School of Infantry-East, discusses the combat skills program during a live fire exercise at range SR-7, on Camp Geiger, North Carolina, Dec. 8, 2021. SOI-East combat instructors led this exercise as part of the combat skills program, which offers Marines in combat support positions the exposure to tactical environments in order to increase readiness and maintain the warrior mentality. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tanner Bernat)