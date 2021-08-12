Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Skills Program

    CAMP GEIGER, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Tanner Bernat 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Lt. Col. Leron Lane, commanding officer, Headquarters and Support Battalion, School of Infantry-East, discusses the combat skills program during a live fire exercise at range SR-7, on Camp Geiger, North Carolina, Dec. 8, 2021. SOI-East combat instructors led this exercise as part of the combat skills program, which offers Marines in combat support positions the exposure to tactical environments in order to increase readiness and maintain the warrior mentality. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tanner Bernat)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 13:31
    Location: CAMP GEIGER, NC, US 

    Machine Guns
    Live Fire
    Training
    Camp Geiger
    SOI-East

