U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Levy Vega, the Savannah Toys For Tots Coordinator, explains his position in the Toys For Tots program on Hunter Army Air Base, Savannah, Georgia, Dec. 12, 2021. Vega coordinates with donors and supervises the sorting and distribution of unopened toys to the local area. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jareka Curtis)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2021 12:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|826200
|VIRIN:
|211214-M-D1318-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108736589
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Savannah Toys For Tots, by LCpl Jareka Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
