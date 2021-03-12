Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25 Years of Partnership: Minnesota, Croatia, and the State Partnership Program

    MN, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    Minnesota National Guard

    2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the Minnesota National Guard and Croatian Armed Force's partnership, an initiative organized through the National Guard Bureau's State Partnership Program in 1996. Over the last 25 years, Minnesota Guardsmen and women have trained along side their Croatian partners in training exercises, humanitarian missions, and real world operations. This video dives into the history of how the partnership began, all we have achieved over the last 25 years, and how it continues to impact our service members and countries to this day.

    Date Taken: 12.03.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 12:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826188
    VIRIN: 211203-Z-KO357-146
    Filename: DOD_108736559
    Length: 00:07:54
    Location: MN, US

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    Croatian Armed Forces

