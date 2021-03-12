25 Years of Partnership: Minnesota, Croatia, and the State Partnership Program

2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the Minnesota National Guard and Croatian Armed Force's partnership, an initiative organized through the National Guard Bureau's State Partnership Program in 1996. Over the last 25 years, Minnesota Guardsmen and women have trained along side their Croatian partners in training exercises, humanitarian missions, and real world operations. This video dives into the history of how the partnership began, all we have achieved over the last 25 years, and how it continues to impact our service members and countries to this day.
