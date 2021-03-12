25 Years of Partnership: Minnesota, Croatia, and the State Partnership Program

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/826188" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the Minnesota National Guard and Croatian Armed Force's partnership, an initiative organized through the National Guard Bureau's State Partnership Program in 1996. Over the last 25 years, Minnesota Guardsmen and women have trained along side their Croatian partners in training exercises, humanitarian missions, and real world operations. This video dives into the history of how the partnership began, all we have achieved over the last 25 years, and how it continues to impact our service members and countries to this day.