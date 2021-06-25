Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Matt Rodgers' Battle With PTSD

    BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Danielle McBride 

    Buckley Garrison

    Matt Rodgers, a U.S. Navy veteran, and his wife Maj. Amber Rodgers, mental health specialist, speak about the affects post traumatic stress disorder has on service members and their families on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., June 25, 2021. Matt shares how he is overcoming his PTSD diagnosis after a deployment and explains how he will have to work on his mental health for the rest of his life. (U.S. Space force video by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 12:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826184
    VIRIN: 210625-X-YW354-1001
    Filename: DOD_108736534
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Matt Rodgers' Battle With PTSD, by SrA Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

