Matt Rodgers' Battle With PTSD

Matt Rodgers, a U.S. Navy veteran, and his wife Maj. Amber Rodgers, mental health specialist, speak about the affects post traumatic stress disorder has on service members and their families on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., June 25, 2021. Matt shares how he is overcoming his PTSD diagnosis after a deployment and explains how he will have to work on his mental health for the rest of his life. (U.S. Space force video by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2021 12:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|826184
|VIRIN:
|210625-X-YW354-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108736534
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
