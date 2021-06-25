Matt Rodgers' Battle With PTSD

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Matt Rodgers, a U.S. Navy veteran, and his wife Maj. Amber Rodgers, mental health specialist, speak about the affects post traumatic stress disorder has on service members and their families on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., June 25, 2021. Matt shares how he is overcoming his PTSD diagnosis after a deployment and explains how he will have to work on his mental health for the rest of his life. (U.S. Space force video by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)