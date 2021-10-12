Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cookie Caper 2021

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Michael Bowman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Goodfellow’s Cookie Caper event wrapped up on Friday, Dec. 10. Dozens of volunteers from the local and base community came together to make the holidays a little brighter for members of Team Goodfellow. They collected cookies, assembled bags, and distributed them to thousands of students and hundreds of dorm residents.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 11:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826176
    VIRIN: 211210-F-ED401-191
    Filename: DOD_108736469
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    holiday cheer
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    Cookie Caper

