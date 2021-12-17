Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Armed Forces Bowl AF Song Intro

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sean Kornegay 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    136th Airlift Wing Commander, Col David Compton, introduces the U.S Air Force song for the 2021 Armed Forces Bowl.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 11:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826174
    VIRIN: 211217-F-WR850-964
    Filename: DOD_108736429
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 

    This work, 2021 Armed Forces Bowl AF Song Intro, by SSgt Sean Kornegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Texas Air National Guard
    Texas Military Department
    GoGuard
    TexansServingTexas

