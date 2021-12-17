136th Airlift Wing Commander, Col David Compton, introduces the U.S Air Force song for the 2021 Armed Forces Bowl.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2021 11:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|826174
|VIRIN:
|211217-F-WR850-964
|Filename:
|DOD_108736429
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2021 Armed Forces Bowl AF Song Intro, by SSgt Sean Kornegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT