    Fort Jackson Commanding General's COVID-19 Update and Holiday Message

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Video by LaTrice Langston 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, Fort Jackson commander, speaks about the offensive and defensive COVID precautions and having a happy holiday season

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 10:51
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 826167
    VIRIN: 211215-A-MA717-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108736347
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Jackson Commanding General's COVID-19 Update and Holiday Message, by LaTrice Langston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    CIMT
    COVID precautions
    Victory 6

