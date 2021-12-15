Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, Fort Jackson commander, speaks about the offensive and defensive COVID precautions and having a happy holiday season
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2021 10:51
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|826167
|VIRIN:
|211215-A-MA717-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108736347
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort Jackson Commanding General's COVID-19 Update and Holiday Message, by LaTrice Langston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT