    Iroquois Dam Aerials and Ground Level Broll

    LISBON, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Broll of New York Power Authority's Iroquois Dam along the St. Lawrence River near Lisbon, New York.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 10:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826156
    VIRIN: 201022-A-OI229-549
    Filename: DOD_108736037
    Length: 00:18:16
    Location: LISBON, NY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iroquois Dam Aerials and Ground Level Broll, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dam
    St Lawrence Seaway
    New York Power Authority

