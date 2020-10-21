Broll of the Moses-Saunders Power Dam along the St. Lawrence River near Massena NY.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2021 10:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826153
|VIRIN:
|201021-A-OI229-380
|Filename:
|DOD_108735965
|Length:
|00:12:53
|Location:
|MASSENA, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Moses-Saunders Power Dam B-Roll, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
