Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MG Guthrie Holiday Message 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2021

    Video by Zachary Mott 

    88th Readiness Division

    Maj. Gen. Darrell J. Guthrie, commanding general of 88th Readiness Division, gives a holiday message to the Soldiers, Civilians and Families of the 88th Readiness Division.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 09:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 826149
    VIRIN: 211217-A-SX453-001
    Filename: DOD_108735817
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MG Guthrie Holiday Message 2021, by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Message
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    Fort Snelling
    88th RD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT