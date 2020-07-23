Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Clearing the Runway: An EOD Exercise: B-roll

    MA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Stephen Underwood 

    439th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Westover’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit recently participated in a similar attack over the UTA weekend. The yearly training includes an aerial attack with unexploded ordinances and practice clearing a runway.

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 08:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826146
    VIRIN: 200912-F-UM462-1005
    Filename: DOD_108735641
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: MA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Clearing the Runway: An EOD Exercise: B-roll, by SrA Stephen Underwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Westover
    Westover Air Reserve Base
    439th Explosive Ordinance Disposal
    439th EOD
    STEPHENUNDERWOOD

