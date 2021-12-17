LRMC Holiday Message 2021

Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Command Team sends their best wishes to staff, families and patients during the 2021 Holiday Season.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2021 09:04
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|826145
|VIRIN:
|211217-A-GW628-426
|Filename:
|DOD_108735639
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
