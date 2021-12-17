Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resiliency Hour - Airman 1st Class Kelly Christensen, 39th LRS

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    12.17.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton II 

    AFN Incirlik

    Airman 1st Class Kelly Christensen, 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment, shared a story about how she overcame not being able to speak for 7 years as a young child during an American Forces Network – Incirlik radio interview at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Nov. 24, 2021. Christensen explained how she learned sign language out of necessity as a child, but now uses it in the Air Force to ensure others can communicate. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 07:37
    Category: Interviews
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

