Airman 1st Class Kelly Christensen, 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment, shared a story about how she overcame not being able to speak for 7 years as a young child during an American Forces Network – Incirlik radio interview at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Nov. 24, 2021. Christensen explained how she learned sign language out of necessity as a child, but now uses it in the Air Force to ensure others can communicate. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2021 07:37
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|826135
|VIRIN:
|211124-F-IK699-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108735585
|Length:
|00:07:40
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Resiliency Hour - Airman 1st Class Kelly Christensen, 39th LRS, by SrA Gary Hilton II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
