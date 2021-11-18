DESCRIPTION: Spanish Army CH-47 Chinook pilots train in the simulators of the Illesheim Flight Simulator Complex at Storck Barracks near Illesheim, Germany, Nov. 18, 2021. The complex provides flight simulator services to several NATO and partner nation military aviation organizations.
CONTRIBUTORS: Staff Sgt. George B. Davis
Interview 1:
Dexter K. Chun
Facility Manager, Illesheim Flight Simulator Complex
Interview 2:
Billy Maloney
International Military Student Officer, Illesheim Flight Simulator Complex
Interview 3:
Capt. Enrique Muńoz Manjón
Ch-47 Chinook Pilot, Spanish Army Aviation Brigade
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2021 06:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826110
|VIRIN:
|211118-Z-XR817-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108735433
|Length:
|00:08:31
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Illesheim Flight Simulator Complex facilitates international training - Broll/Interviews, by SSG George Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT