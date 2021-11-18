Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Illesheim Flight Simulator Complex facilitates international training - Broll/Interviews

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    11.18.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. George Davis 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    DESCRIPTION: Spanish Army CH-47 Chinook pilots train in the simulators of the Illesheim Flight Simulator Complex at Storck Barracks near Illesheim, Germany, Nov. 18, 2021. The complex provides flight simulator services to several NATO and partner nation military aviation organizations.

    CONTRIBUTORS: Staff Sgt. George B. Davis

    ­­­Interview 1:
    Dexter K. Chun
    Facility Manager, Illesheim Flight Simulator Complex
    ­­­Interview 2:
    Billy Maloney
    International Military Student Officer, Illesheim Flight Simulator Complex
    ­­­Interview 3:
    Capt. Enrique Muńoz Manjón
    Ch-47 Chinook Pilot, Spanish Army Aviation Brigade

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 06:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826110
    VIRIN: 211118-Z-XR817-1003
    Filename: DOD_108735433
    Length: 00:08:31
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illesheim Flight Simulator Complex facilitates international training - Broll/Interviews, by SSG George Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    Strongertogether
    AnsbachGarrison

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT