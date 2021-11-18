Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Illesheim Flight Simulator Complex facilitates international training - B-roll

    GERMANY

    11.18.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. George Davis 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spanish Army CH-47 Chinook pilots train in the simulators of the Illesheim Flight Simulator Complex at Storck Barracks near Illesheim, Germany, Nov. 18, 2021. The complex provides flight simulator services to several NATO and partner nation military aviation organizations.


    CONTRIBUTORS: Staff Sgt. George B. Davis

    Date Taken: 11.18.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 06:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826109
    VIRIN: 211118-Z-XR817-1002
    Filename: DOD_108735426
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: DE

