Illesheim Flight Simulator Complex facilitates international training - B-roll

Spanish Army CH-47 Chinook pilots train in the simulators of the Illesheim Flight Simulator Complex at Storck Barracks near Illesheim, Germany, Nov. 18, 2021. The complex provides flight simulator services to several NATO and partner nation military aviation organizations.
|11.18.2021
|12.17.2021 06:43
|B-Roll
|826109
|211118-Z-XR817-1002
|DOD_108735426
|00:02:59
|DE
|1
|1
