Airmen from Kadena Air Base's 909th Air Refueling Squadron provide refueling support to Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-2As during a simulated maritime strike, coordinated by U.S. Marines and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Soldiers, operating a Bilateral Ground Tactical Coordination Center as part of a bilateral rehearsal of Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Maj. Raymond Geoffroy)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 23:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826097
|VIRIN:
|211215-F-SI013-997
|Filename:
|DOD_108735203
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: Kadena Young Tigers Fuel Bilateral Training, by Maj. Raymond Geoffroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
