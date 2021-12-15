Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Kadena Young Tigers Fuel Bilateral Training

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.15.2021

    Video by Maj. Raymond Geoffroy 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from Kadena Air Base's 909th Air Refueling Squadron provide refueling support to Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-2As during a simulated maritime strike, coordinated by U.S. Marines and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Soldiers, operating a Bilateral Ground Tactical Coordination Center as part of a bilateral rehearsal of Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Maj. Raymond Geoffroy)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 23:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    Kadena
    USAF
    JASDF
    USFJ
    RD21

