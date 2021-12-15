Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pegasus maintainers off to strong start

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Video by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The KC-46 Pegasus Tanker Sustainment Team completed its first year of organic 1C-Checks at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma producing 23 of 23 aircraft ahead of Depot schedule.

    Col. Leigh Ottati, KC-46 Division Chief and Jody LeBlanc, Depot Activation and Sustainment team lead, joined for an episode of AFLCMC’s Leadership Log podcast to share their experiences in launching this sustainment effort.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 22:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 826096
    VIRIN: 211215-F-FC975-1001
    Filename: DOD_108735169
    Length: 00:24:00
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

