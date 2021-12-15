Pegasus maintainers off to strong start

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The KC-46 Pegasus Tanker Sustainment Team completed its first year of organic 1C-Checks at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma producing 23 of 23 aircraft ahead of Depot schedule.



Col. Leigh Ottati, KC-46 Division Chief and Jody LeBlanc, Depot Activation and Sustainment team lead, joined for an episode of AFLCMC’s Leadership Log podcast to share their experiences in launching this sustainment effort.