The KC-46 Pegasus Tanker Sustainment Team completed its first year of organic 1C-Checks at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma producing 23 of 23 aircraft ahead of Depot schedule.
Col. Leigh Ottati, KC-46 Division Chief and Jody LeBlanc, Depot Activation and Sustainment team lead, joined for an episode of AFLCMC’s Leadership Log podcast to share their experiences in launching this sustainment effort.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 22:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|826096
|VIRIN:
|211215-F-FC975-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108735169
|Length:
|00:24:00
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pegasus maintainers off to strong start, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pegasus maintainers off to strong start
