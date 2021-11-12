Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines recieve a supply drop from a U.S. Air Force MC-130J

    COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER, CAMP FUJI, JAPAN

    12.11.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Sebastian Riveraaponte 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 3, in support of 3d Marine Division for exercise Resolute Dragon 21, collect bundles of rations delivered by a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II during a flight over Japan in support of exercise Resolute Dragon 21, on Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Dec 9, 2021. RD21 is the largest bilateral field training exercise between the U.S. Marine Corps and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) since 2013 and is the largest ever in Japan. RD21 is designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sebastian Riveraaponte)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 23:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826095
    VIRIN: 211211-M-MW038-1001
    Filename: DOD_108735156
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER, CAMP FUJI, JP

    Marines
    CATC Fuji
    resolutedragon21
    rd21

