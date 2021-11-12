U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 3, in support of 3d Marine Division for exercise Resolute Dragon 21, collect bundles of rations delivered by a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II during a flight over Japan in support of exercise Resolute Dragon 21, on Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Dec 9, 2021. RD21 is the largest bilateral field training exercise between the U.S. Marine Corps and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) since 2013 and is the largest ever in Japan. RD21 is designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sebastian Riveraaponte)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 23:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826095
|VIRIN:
|211211-M-MW038-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108735156
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER, CAMP FUJI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines recieve a supply drop from a U.S. Air Force MC-130J, by LCpl Sebastian Riveraaponte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT