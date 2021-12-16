US Army WWII Veteran PFC Anthony Mendonca

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army fallen WWII veteran Private First Class Anthony Mendonca is given full military honors at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 16, 2021. Mendonca's remains were recovered 75 years after being proclaimed missing in action on the island of Saipan during WWII. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Oller)