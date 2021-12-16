US Army WWII Veteran PFC Anthony Mendonca

U.S. Army fallen WWII veteran Private First Class Anthony Mendonca is given full military honors at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 16, 2021. Mendonca's remains were recovered 75 years after being proclaimed missing in action on the island of Saipan during WWII. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Oller)
