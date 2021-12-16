Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Army WWII Veteran PFC Anthony Mendonca

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Video by Spc. Joshua Oller 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army fallen WWII veteran Private First Class Anthony Mendonca is given full military honors at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 16, 2021. Mendonca's remains were recovered 75 years after being proclaimed missing in action on the island of Saipan during WWII. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Oller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 21:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826094
    VIRIN: 211216-A-AY372-145
    Filename: DOD_108735155
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army WWII Veteran PFC Anthony Mendonca, by SPC Joshua Oller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Honor
    USARPAC
    WWII
    Saipan
    Punchbowl
    Tropic Lightning
    Mendonca

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT