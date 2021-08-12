3d MLG Marines conduct M240 medium machine gun range during Resolute Dragon 21

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3d Marine Logistics Group, and U.S. Navy Sailors with 3d Medical Battalion, in support of 3d Marine Division for exercise Resolute Dragon 21, participate in an M240B medium machine gun range during exercise Resolute Dragon 21 on Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Dec 8, 2021. RD21 is the largest bilateral field training exercise between the U.S. Marine Corps and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) since 2013 and is the largest ever in Japan. RD21 is designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sebastian Riveraaponte)
|12.08.2021
|12.16.2021 23:06
|B-Roll
|826093
|211208-M-MW038-2001
|DOD_108735149
|00:01:31
|COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER, CAMP FUJI, JP
|1
|1
