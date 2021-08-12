3d MLG Marines conduct M240 medium machine gun range during Resolute Dragon 21

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/826093" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3d Marine Logistics Group, and U.S. Navy Sailors with 3d Medical Battalion, in support of 3d Marine Division for exercise Resolute Dragon 21, participate in an M240B medium machine gun range during exercise Resolute Dragon 21 on Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Dec 8, 2021. RD21 is the largest bilateral field training exercise between the U.S. Marine Corps and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) since 2013 and is the largest ever in Japan. RD21 is designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sebastian Riveraaponte)