    647th FSS Airmen & Family Readiness Center food pantry

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Stephanie Esposito, 647th Force Support Squadron Airman and Family Readiness Center readiness NCO, talks about the donation-operated food pantry at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec.13, 2021.
    The food pantry is located within the AFRC and is available to anyone with base access.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 20:24
    Category: Interviews
    Location: HI, US

    This work, 647th FSS Airmen & Family Readiness Center food pantry, by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    HAWAII
    U.S. AIR FORCE
    REDHILL
    USINDOPACOM
    SAFEWATER

