Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Resolute Dragon 21 and Special Forces Insert B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OJOJIHARA PROVING GROUNDS, JAPAN

    12.11.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jerry Edlin 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division, and U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group, load into a U.S. Air Force CV-22 Osprey with Special Operations Squadron 21, during an aerial insertion as part of Resolute Dragon 21, on Ojojihara Proving Grounds, Dec. 11, 2021. RD21 is the largest bilateral field training exercise between the U.S. Marine Corps and Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) since 2013 and the largest ever in Japan. RD21 is designed to strengthen the defensive capabilities of the U.S.-Japan Alliance by exercising integrated command and control, targeting, combined arms, and maneuver across multiple domains. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jerry Edlin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 21:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826088
    VIRIN: 211211-M-TD494-911
    Filename: DOD_108735097
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: OJOJIHARA PROVING GROUNDS, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resolute Dragon 21 and Special Forces Insert B-Roll, by LCpl Jerry Edlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    recon
    Joint Force
    Air Force
    Special Forces
    Army
    UTV
    RD21
    Resolute Dragon 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT