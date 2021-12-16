Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Travis AFB supports Red Hill water movement

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Video by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III carrying parts of a Modular Carbon Adsorption System takes off Dec. 16, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The Modular Carbon Adsorption Systems are destined for Red Hill, Hawaii, as part of the U.S. Transportation Command Red Hill water movement. The movement supports the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water quality recovery, a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. (U.S. Air Force video by Nicholas Pilch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 20:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826087
    VIRIN: 211216-F-UO290-002
    Filename: DOD_108735062
    Length: 00:05:25
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Travis AFB supports Red Hill water movement, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    60th APS
    Red Hill
    21st AS
    TrUSt Travis
    Safewaters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT