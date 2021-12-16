B-Roll: Travis AFB supports Red Hill water movement

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A C-17 Globemaster III carrying parts of a Modular Carbon Adsorption System takes off Dec. 16, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The Modular Carbon Adsorption Systems are destined for Red Hill, Hawaii, as part of the U.S. Transportation Command Red Hill water movement. The movement supports the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water quality recovery, a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. (U.S. Air Force video by Nicholas Pilch)