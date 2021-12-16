A C-17 Globemaster III carrying parts of a Modular Carbon Adsorption System takes off Dec. 16, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The Modular Carbon Adsorption Systems are destined for Red Hill, Hawaii, as part of the U.S. Transportation Command Red Hill water movement. The movement supports the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water quality recovery, a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. (U.S. Air Force video by Nicholas Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 20:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826087
|VIRIN:
|211216-F-UO290-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108735062
|Length:
|00:05:25
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Travis AFB supports Red Hill water movement, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT