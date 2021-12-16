101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Command team, Maj. Gen. JP McGee and Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica Knapp wish all the Soldiers and surrounding communities a happy and safe holiday season.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 19:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|826084
|VIRIN:
|211216-A-CT809-378
|Filename:
|DOD_108734983
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Holiday Greeting, by SFC Jacob Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
