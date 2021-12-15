Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SPC Logan Caulk Holiday Shoutout

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Video by Noah Rappahahn 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    SPC Logan Caulk, from Salinas California, wishes her cousin Jace who is stationed in Germany a Merry Christmas. SPC Caulk is currently stationed at the Presidio of Monterey and studying at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 18:59
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 826071
    VIRIN: 211215-A-TW203-022
    Filename: DOD_108734941
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
    Hometown: SALINAS, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPC Logan Caulk Holiday Shoutout, by Noah Rappahahn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    Holiday Shoutout

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT