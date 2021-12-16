The 7th Bomb Wing held a ceremony to recognize base personnel for their accomplishments as the wing received the best bomb Fairchild Trophy, the Ellis Giant Sword Trophy, the Barksdale Trophy and the 28th Bomb Squadron received the Mitchell Trophy and Eaker Trophy at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 16, 2021, during the Global Strike Challenge.
This work, Best Bomb Wing Celebration B-Roll, by A1C Josiah Brown
