Best Bomb Wing Celebration B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/826068" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 7th Bomb Wing held a ceremony to recognize base personnel for their accomplishments as the wing received the best bomb Fairchild Trophy, the Ellis Giant Sword Trophy, the Barksdale Trophy and the 28th Bomb Squadron received the Mitchell Trophy and Eaker Trophy at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 16, 2021, during the Global Strike Challenge.