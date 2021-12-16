Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Bomb Wing Celebration B-Roll

    ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Josiah Brown 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The 7th Bomb Wing held a ceremony to recognize base personnel for their accomplishments as the wing received the best bomb Fairchild Trophy, the Ellis Giant Sword Trophy, the Barksdale Trophy and the 28th Bomb Squadron received the Mitchell Trophy and Eaker Trophy at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 16, 2021, during the Global Strike Challenge.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 18:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826068
    VIRIN: 211216-F-LK778-569
    Filename: DOD_108734840
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: ABILENE, TX, US 

    7th Bomb Wing
    globalstrikechallenge

