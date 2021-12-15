Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Joe Biden tours downtown Mayfield after Tornado Damage

    UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Video by Dominick Del Vecchio 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    MAYFIELD, KY - December 15, 2021 - President Joe Biden walks through downtown Mayfield, KY with Secretary of FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Rep. James Comer, Mayor Kathy Stewart O'Nan to review the devastation to the Kentucky community by recent tornadoes. FEMA video / Dominick Del Vecchio

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 17:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: US

    President Biden
    Kentucky Tornado
    EM3575
    DR4630
    Downtown Mayfield

