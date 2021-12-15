MAYFIELD, KY - December 15, 2021 -B-roll of President Joe Biden walks through downtown Mayfield, KY with Secretary of FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Rep. James Comer, Mayor Kathy Stewart O'Nan to review the devastation to the Kentucky community by recent tornadoes. FEMA video / Dominick Del Vecchio
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 17:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826061
|VIRIN:
|211215-O-AB413-766
|Filename:
|DOD_108734707
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, President Joe Biden tours downtown Mayfield after Tornado Damage B-roll, by Dominick Del Vecchio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
