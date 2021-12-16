Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Temporary Power Mission - KY Tornado emergency response

    GREENVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Video by Katelyn Newton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Bob Isler, lock and dam equipment mechanic supervisor with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pittsburg District discusses how USACE is responding to the severe storms and tornadoes that swept through the western part of Kentucky. Isler is at the generator staging base where 61 generators are on site and an installation has been completed at a relief shelter to assist local, state and federal partners at the point of need. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Katie Newton)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 16:30
    Location: GREENVILLE, KY, US 

    USACE
    generator
    tornado
    EOC
    western Kentucky

