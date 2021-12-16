Bob Isler, lock and dam equipment mechanic supervisor with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pittsburg District discusses how USACE is responding to the severe storms and tornadoes that swept through the western part of Kentucky. Isler is at the generator staging base where 61 generators are on site and an installation has been completed at a relief shelter to assist local, state and federal partners at the point of need. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Katie Newton)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 16:30
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|826035
|VIRIN:
|211216-A-HR174-100
|Filename:
|DOD_108734379
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|GREENVILLE, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Temporary Power Mission - KY Tornado emergency response, by Katelyn Newton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
