    Fort Riley: Center of Everything - Flint Hills Discovery Center

    MANHATTAN, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Video by Spc. Jared Simmons 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Join Spc. Jared Simmons as he explains how Fort Riley is the #CenterofEverything, and explores one of many local sites in Fort Riley's surrounding community- the Flint Hills Discovery Center. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jared Simmons)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 16:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826033
    VIRIN: 210813-A-PF227-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108734356
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: MANHATTAN, KS, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley: Center of Everything - Flint Hills Discovery Center, by SPC Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division
    CenterofEverything

