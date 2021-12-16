A brief history of the NORAD Tracks Santa Program.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 16:00
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|826028
|VIRIN:
|211216-D-NE677-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108734291
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Language:
|French
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, History NORAD Tracks Santa 2021 French Version, by Thomas Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT