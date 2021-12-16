MQ-4C Triton Landing

211216-N-KY668-1001
NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Dec. 16, 2021) An MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) assigned to Unmanned Patrol Squadron 19 (VUP-19), lands at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, Dec. 16, 2021. VUP-19, the Navy’s first Triton squadron, will continue to maintain and operate the aircraft off the East Coast to further develop the concept of operations and refine tactics, techniques, and procedures. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 15:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826027
|VIRIN:
|211216-N-KY668-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108734272
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
