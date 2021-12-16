Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MQ-4C Triton Landing

    UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Collins 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    211216-N-KY668-1001

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Dec. 16, 2021) An MQ-4C Triton Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) assigned to Unmanned Patrol Squadron 19 (VUP-19), lands at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, Dec. 16, 2021. VUP-19, the Navy’s first Triton squadron, will continue to maintain and operate the aircraft off the East Coast to further develop the concept of operations and refine tactics, techniques, and procedures. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/ Released)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 15:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826027
    VIRIN: 211216-N-KY668-1001
    Filename: DOD_108734272
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Unmanned Aircraft
    MQ-4C Triton
    Unmanned Patrol Squadron

