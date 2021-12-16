Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Delivers Remarks at a Medal of Honor Ceremony

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden Awards the Medal of Honor to Sergeant First Class Alwyn C. Cashe, United States Army, Sergeant First Class Christopher A. Celiz, United States Army, and Master Sergeant Earl D. Plumlee, United States Army, for Conspicuous Gallantry

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 15:16
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 826019
    Filename: DOD_108734176
    Length: 00:30:04
    Location: DC, US

    Medal of Honor
    POTUS
    President Biden
    Sergeant First Class Alwyn C. Cashe
    Sergeant First Class Christopher A. Celiz
    Master Sergeant Earl D. Plumlee

