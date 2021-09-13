Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center 60th Anniversary

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center celebrates its 60th Anniversary this year. The video captures staff wishing Kimbrough a happy anniversary for its enduring legacy of quality care and service. The facility got its name from Army Col. James C. Kimbrough, considered to be the "Father of U.S. Army urology."