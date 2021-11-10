PNTAX provides a GPS-challenged operational environment to demonstrate new technologies, obtain direct feedback from Soldiers, and assess new and existing capabilities for future PNT solutions. This year’s event took place at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. It was a three-week experiment that assessed mounted, dismounted, and NAVWAR systems at nearly every domain level - air, land, space and cyberspace. We also assessed live fires capabilities in a live sky GPS-challenged environment.
This was an incredibly successful event. The CFT assessed over 100 technologies and hosted 600+ participants from 70 different organizations from industry, academia, and the defense enterprise. PNTAX has helped the Army provide persistent, integrated, all-weather Assured PNT by emulating one of the most stressing threat scenarios we face.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 15:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|826007
|VIRIN:
|211011-A-FN691-580
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108734072
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PNTAX 2021, by SFC Henry Gundacker, Anthony-Matthew Sualog and Austin Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
