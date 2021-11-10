PNTAX 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/826007" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

PNTAX provides a GPS-challenged operational environment to demonstrate new technologies, obtain direct feedback from Soldiers, and assess new and existing capabilities for future PNT solutions. This year’s event took place at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. It was a three-week experiment that assessed mounted, dismounted, and NAVWAR systems at nearly every domain level - air, land, space and cyberspace. We also assessed live fires capabilities in a live sky GPS-challenged environment.



This was an incredibly successful event. The CFT assessed over 100 technologies and hosted 600+ participants from 70 different organizations from industry, academia, and the defense enterprise. PNTAX has helped the Army provide persistent, integrated, all-weather Assured PNT by emulating one of the most stressing threat scenarios we face.