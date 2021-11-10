Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PNTAX 2021

    UNITED STATES

    10.11.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Henry Gundacker, Anthony-Matthew Sualog and Austin Thomas

    Army Futures Command

    PNTAX provides a GPS-challenged operational environment to demonstrate new technologies, obtain direct feedback from Soldiers, and assess new and existing capabilities for future PNT solutions. This year’s event took place at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. It was a three-week experiment that assessed mounted, dismounted, and NAVWAR systems at nearly every domain level - air, land, space and cyberspace. We also assessed live fires capabilities in a live sky GPS-challenged environment.

    This was an incredibly successful event. The CFT assessed over 100 technologies and hosted 600+ participants from 70 different organizations from industry, academia, and the defense enterprise. PNTAX has helped the Army provide persistent, integrated, all-weather Assured PNT by emulating one of the most stressing threat scenarios we face.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 15:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 826007
    VIRIN: 211011-A-FN691-580
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108734072
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PNTAX 2021, by SFC Henry Gundacker, Anthony-Matthew Sualog and Austin Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army
    AFC
    WSMR
    Army Futures Command
    PNTAX

