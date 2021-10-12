Two A-10 Warthogs take off from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. Dec. 10, 2021 during the C3 Operations Exercise.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 14:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826005
|VIRIN:
|211210-F-BD665-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108734049
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ACC Concludes Agile Combat Employment C3 Ops Rehearsal B-Roll, by A1C Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
