National Working Parents Day, honors those who work to provide for their family. Lt. Col. Angela and Jerry DeQuasie talks about managing a career and a family, and encourage those to seek out counseling for support, which is also an important part of Operation Victory Wellness campaign on Fort Riley, Kansas. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Dahnyce Baucom)
