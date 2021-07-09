video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



National Working Parents Day, honors those who work to provide for their family. Lt. Col. Angela and Jerry DeQuasie talks about managing a career and a family, and encourage those to seek out counseling for support, which is also an important part of Operation Victory Wellness campaign on Fort Riley, Kansas. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Dahnyce Baucom)