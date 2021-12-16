Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa Air Guard members pack holiday care packages for family members of deployed

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Members of the 185th Air Refueling Wing put holiday care packages together as a kind of a holiday care package project in reverse. The difference is that these packages will be sent to 185th family members who are at home while their deployed unit member is away.

    The unit’s Family Reediness office directed the effort as a way to recognize the contributions made by family members, especially during the holiday season.

    The family readiness office said that every deployed member has already received care packages from other organizations, and they said they wanted to use some of many donated items they have received to do something for unit family members.

    The Family programs office said they often receive unsolicited donations from area businesses and organizations, especially during the holiday season.

    Items packed today include food, hygiene items, small toys and other comfort items, enough to create 50 care packages that will be delivered this week.

    The family programs office said an important part of the project was to invite unit members to help out. They said having unit member help put care packages together is a great way to encourage comradery and is a great way to spread holiday cheer.

    Lower thirds:
    Master Sgt. Stephanie Bowen
    185th ARW Airmen and Family Readiness

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.16.2021 12:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 825980
    VIRIN: 211216-Z-KZ880-001
    Filename: DOD_108733659
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 
    Hometown: SIOUX CITY, IA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa Air Guard members pack holiday care packages for family members of deployed, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    deployed
    family members
    holiday care packages
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard

