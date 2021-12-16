Iowa Air Guard members pack holiday care packages for family members of deployed

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 185th Air Refueling Wing put holiday care packages together as a kind of a holiday care package project in reverse. The difference is that these packages will be sent to 185th family members who are at home while their deployed unit member is away.



The unit’s Family Reediness office directed the effort as a way to recognize the contributions made by family members, especially during the holiday season.



The family readiness office said that every deployed member has already received care packages from other organizations, and they said they wanted to use some of many donated items they have received to do something for unit family members.



The Family programs office said they often receive unsolicited donations from area businesses and organizations, especially during the holiday season.



Items packed today include food, hygiene items, small toys and other comfort items, enough to create 50 care packages that will be delivered this week.



The family programs office said an important part of the project was to invite unit members to help out. They said having unit member help put care packages together is a great way to encourage comradery and is a great way to spread holiday cheer.



Lower thirds:

Master Sgt. Stephanie Bowen

185th ARW Airmen and Family Readiness