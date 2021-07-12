In this video, Summersville Lake Manager Brandy Acord talks about the current deep drawdown at the lake and what improvements and repairs are being made during the drawdown.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2021 12:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|825979
|VIRIN:
|211207-A-ZL691-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108733639
|Length:
|00:05:50
|Location:
|HUNTINGTON, WV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Deep Drawdown at Summersville Lake, by Josh Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
